Key Starter On Injury Report for Mavericks-Cavaliers
The Dallas Mavericks host the league's best Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in desperate need of a win. The Mavs have lost three straight and are playing a team that has lost just four times all season. This is the type of game in which the Mavericks could use everyone available, but instead, they're down their biggest player and could be down another starter.
Luka Doncic is still sidelined with a calf strain, which will likely keep him out for all of January. He's supposed to be re-evaluated on the 25th, but there's no guarantee he's ready to play by then. Until he returns, Kyrie Irving holds the offense in his hands.
P.J. Washington is listed as questionable for Friday's game after leaving Wednesday's against the Houston Rockets with a knee sprain. He got hurt right before the end of the half and was ruled out for the second half. His even being listed as questionable is a good sign for his long-term future because they need him for the defense.
Washington's backup, Maxi Kleber, is also listed as questionable with a right oblique strain. Naji Marshall will serve the final game of his four-game suspension on Friday. Dante Exum also remains out following right wrist surgery.
Cleveland will be without Isaac Okoro who is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Sam Merrill is doubtful to play with a right ankle sprain.
