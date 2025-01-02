Mavericks Select Arkansas Star In Latest Mock Draft
With the calendar now turned to 2025, the upcoming NBA Draft in the summer is starting to round into form as prospects separate themselves from the rest of the class. It's looking to be a loaded group of prospects, making it a good thing that the Dallas Mavericks still own their 2025 first-round pick (for now).
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has released his latest NBA mock draft to ring in the new year and has the Mavericks selecting Arkansas wing Adou Thiero in the first round, a Junior who leads the Razorbacks in scoring.
"The tape of Adou Thiero using his athleticism, footwork, and frame in the open floor suggests the transition scoring, slashing, and cutting offense will easily carry over. He's averaging 17.8 points and shooting 70.3 percent inside the arc. Thiero has gotten better at creating for himself in tight spaces, and that's led to more consistent, high-percentage opportunities. Still, Thiero remains a limited shooter and playmaker, which will make it tough for him to climb into the top 20 on draft boards," Wasserman said of Thiero.
Wasserman also compared Thiero to Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs, who has averaged nearly 16 PPG for his six-year career and was also a late first-round pick in his draft.
Thiero started his career at Kentucky but followed John Calipari to Arkansas this offseason. He's more than doubled his scoring production from last season, and while the Mavericks would prefer to take someone who can be a high-level floor spacer off the bench, they're also in need of consistent bench scoring. Their offense has suffered recently with Luka Doncic out with injury and could use a spark in the offseason.
Wasserman also has the Mavericks selecting Alabama guard Mark Sears in the second round, stating, "NBA teams will question Mark Sears' score-first attack for a 6'1", 22-year-old guard. But some could see a role for a ball-handler who can put pressure on the defense with his handle, penetration, pull-up game, and shooting. After a slow start, he's gone for at least 20 points in four of five games."
