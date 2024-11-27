Klay Thompson's Game Status For Mavericks-Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks welcome the New York Knicks and former Maverick Jalen Brunson to the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night. In order to pick up a big win over an Eastern Conference contender, they'll have to do it without some big pieces.
Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford will both be out tonight after being listed as questionable earlier in the day. Gafford was a late add to the injury report with the same illness that seems to be spreading around the team, while Thompson is dealing with plantar fascia in his left foot.
Thompson and Gafford join Luka Doncic and Dante Exum on the bench, who were listed as out with wrist injuries on the initial injury report.
Dallas will have Dereck Lively II and Quentin Grimes available for this game, who were both listed as questionable with an illness. Grimes missed all of Monday's game against the Hawks with the illness, while Lively tried to play through it but sat out the second half. Grimes will be going against the team he started with for the second time in his career and is yet another connection between the Mavericks and Knicks.
New York and Dallas will tip-off a little after 6:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.
