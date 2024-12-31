Klay Thompson Gets Late Game Status Change for Mavericks-Kings
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Sacramento Kings on the road on Monday night, and they're down a lot of major pieces. Luka Doncic is already out for a month with a calf strain, Naji Marshall is suspended for another three games following the fight at Phoenix on Friday, and Dante Exum is still recovering from right wrist surgery in the preseason. That injury report has only lengthened as Monday has progressed.
Dereck Lively II entered the day as questionable with a hip contusion that he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas, but he's been downgraded to out. Kyrie Irving was also ruled out on Monday with shoulder soreness, as the Mavericks are being careful with the 32-year-old's workload. But it doesn't stop there.
Klay Thompson was a late addition to the injury report on Monday night, getting added a few hours before tipoff with an illness, ruling him out for the game. Whether this is at all related to the bug that swept through the locker room or if it's something he could probably play through and they're choosing to play it safe is unknown.
That means the Mavericks will be without four normal starters in Monday's game, with P.J. Washington returning from a one-game suspension for this game. He'll likely start alongside Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy, Maxi Kleber, and Daniel Gafford if a guess is to be made.
