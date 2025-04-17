Klay Thompson issues statement to Mavericks fans
Survive and advance, that's where the Dallas Mavericks find themselves with two play-in games in their path to even qualify for the NBA Playoffs.
The Mavericks took care of business on Wednesday night, downing the Sacramento Kings on the road, 120-106. Dallas lost three of the four quarters but a 44-19 effort in the second frame proved to be enough to keep the Kings out of arms reach for the majority of the contest.
Klay Thompson delivered a throwback performance in the quarter, recording 16 points on 5/5 shooting to put Dallas in control of the game. That included four three-pointers as Thompson came to life at the perfect time.
Shortly after the Mavericks wrapped up the victory, Thompson spoke with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. Despite the injuries and adversity the team has dealt with this season, the veteran scorer is hopeful they'll be able to make the franchise proud.
Thompson says he and the rest of the Mavericks are going to give it their all for 48 minutes against Memphis.
"Well, this was a great test for us. I mean Sacramento's proud and it's one of the best in the league and it was electric here to start the night," Thompson said. "This is what's going to prepare us for what's to come when we go to Memphis. We know how talented that group is and they have a great homecourt."
"A lot of these guys [on the Mavericks] have Finals experience and a lot of guys are hungry to experience like that," Thompson continued. "When you combine our young athletes with the veterans we have we can hopefully continue this season and give everything we have because we want to give the city of Dallas something to be proud of, especially with our energy and effort. We're going to go to Memphis and lay it all out there and that's all we can ask."
Thompson finished second on the team in scoring against the Kings, dropping 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and one block.
Anthony Davis led the way for the Mavericks with 27 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and three blocks. Davis only shot 9/23 from the field but he made some timely shots at key points of the game. He'll need another productive game to keep the season alive once again.
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies will battle for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference on Friday, April 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN.
