Dallas Basketball

Klay Thompson Reacts to New Dallas Mavericks' CEO

Thompson is happy to have one of his former bosses in the building

Austin Veazey

Nov 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks announced the hiring of new CEO Rick Felts on Wednesday, who, among roles that landed him in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, was one of the architects of the Golden State Warriors dynasty of the 2010s. He was the President and Chief Operating Officer from 2011-2021 for the Warriors and has also spent time with the NBA's office and the Phoenix Suns.

Klay Thompson was playing his first month as a rookie for the Warriors when they brought on Welts, and is now excited for the opportunity to be back with him on the Dallas Mavericks.

READ MORE: Mavericks Hire Hall of Fame Executive as CEO

"I’m very excited," Thompson said to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis. "I've got a great past with Rick. I’ve lost a few bets to him from the Apple Cup [annual football game between Washington State & Washington] because he’s a Husky alum. We always have that rivalry going. It’s [an] incredible hire for the team and for me, I’m personally very excited. I mean Rick has done so much for basketball. He’s a Hall of Famer. If it wasn’t for him the All-Star Weekend wouldn’t really exist. He’s going to take that same creativity with what we’re doing here.”

Welts will take over as the CEO of the Mavericks on January 1st, coming into a team that has championship aspirations after making the NBA Finals last year. He has five championship rings himself: four with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and one as the director of media relations for the Seattle Supersonics in 1979. He's looking to add one more to his already incredible resume.

READ MORE: Mavericks Select UConn Sharpshooter in Latest Mock Draft

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News