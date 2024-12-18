Klay Thompson Reacts to New Dallas Mavericks' CEO
The Dallas Mavericks announced the hiring of new CEO Rick Felts on Wednesday, who, among roles that landed him in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, was one of the architects of the Golden State Warriors dynasty of the 2010s. He was the President and Chief Operating Officer from 2011-2021 for the Warriors and has also spent time with the NBA's office and the Phoenix Suns.
Klay Thompson was playing his first month as a rookie for the Warriors when they brought on Welts, and is now excited for the opportunity to be back with him on the Dallas Mavericks.
"I’m very excited," Thompson said to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis. "I've got a great past with Rick. I’ve lost a few bets to him from the Apple Cup [annual football game between Washington State & Washington] because he’s a Husky alum. We always have that rivalry going. It’s [an] incredible hire for the team and for me, I’m personally very excited. I mean Rick has done so much for basketball. He’s a Hall of Famer. If it wasn’t for him the All-Star Weekend wouldn’t really exist. He’s going to take that same creativity with what we’re doing here.”
Welts will take over as the CEO of the Mavericks on January 1st, coming into a team that has championship aspirations after making the NBA Finals last year. He has five championship rings himself: four with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and one as the director of media relations for the Seattle Supersonics in 1979. He's looking to add one more to his already incredible resume.
