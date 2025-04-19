Klay Thompson reacts to 'tumultuous' first season with Mavericks
Klay Thompson initially chose the Dallas Mavericks because he believed he could be the missing link to their championship aspirations after he watched them make it to the NBA Finals last season. The Mavericks believed the same thing, with General Manager Nico Harrison saying during the Summer League that they were a Klay Thompson away from winning it all last year. The gravity that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving had would open things for the future Hall-of-Fame sharpshooter.
But then Harrison shockingly traded Luka Doncic in the middle of the night without warning. It's a trade that continues to stun the NBA world with no telling how it impacted the locker room. Injuries piled up after that, and Klay Thompson went from starting alongside Doncic and Irving to starting alongside Dwight Powell and Kessler Edwards with Naji Marshall at point guard. That's a stark drop-off.
Thompson isn't regretting any of it, though. In fact, he completely dismissed any idea of him possibly making a different decision last summer.
"Don't do this to me," Thompson answered on Friday night after being asked if would've made a different decision if he knew then what he knows now. "Don't do that to me. Don't do that. That's kind of a ridiculous question because I don't own a time machine and I don't believe in going back or looking back. If I did that my whole career, I would not be where I'm at and I wouldn't have been able to persevere through two really hard injuries. I'm here in Dallas and I enjoyed my time and I'm looking forward to the future."
When asked to describe the season, though, he used a word Nico Harrison was looking to avoid when he traded Doncic away.
""Wow. Tumultuous. I think we persevered. We were down to 8, 9 guys at one point. We held up the fort and got into the Play-In and gave ourselves a shot to get to the playoffs. It sucks. It really sucks, but I'm really proud of every man in this locker room. They show up to work every day. We try to do the right thing every day. We even started this past offseason in California with minicamps and we had a couple days of just bonding. I think we can do that this summer and get some really good momentum going into next season."
Many will remember that Nico Harrison tried to get ahead of a "tumultuous" offseason with Luka Doncic because he didn't want to offer Doncic a supermax contract, even if he'll say there was no guarantee that Doncic would've signed (which is a lie). It instead turned into a tumultuous season and will become an even more tumultuous offseason.
