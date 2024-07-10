Klay Thompson's Relationship with Kyrie Irving Helped Decision to Join Mavericks
Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract in a move facilitated by a six-team sign-and-trade transaction. Before committing to the Mavs over the Los Angeles Lakers, Thompson mentioned that his relationship with Kyrie Irving played a factor in committing to Dallas.
"Kyrie and I are good friends," Thompson said. I mean, we came to league together in 2011. We played on Team USA together twice. Obviously, we played against each other in the highest stages for many years, and I've always been a fan of Kai's game."
During the recruiting process, Thompson received texts from Irving about how Dallas has embraced him since joining the team in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. Irving expressed how grateful he's been regarding how the Mavericks organization and the city has embraced him and his family.
"He actually was one of the first people to text me just how grateful he is to be here and how the city's embraced them, the organization's embraced them, especially after what he had to go through," Thompson said. "I've known Kai for a long time and he's been super down to earth ever since I met him and just a very gracious person."
Thompson felt if Irving could embrace Dallas and thrive in his role, it would be something he could take inspiration from in his own career. He believes they can help Luka Doncic and the Mavericks get over the championship hump after an NBA Finals run that ended in elimination by the Boston Celtics in five games.
"For him to come here and embrace the city and embrace the role he has just inspired me because they were so close to winning the whole thing," Thompson said. "I think we can help get them over that hump."
Instead of guarding Irving as he would have to do in the past, Thompson is looking forward to being his teammate and watching defenders have to try to hold their own.
"Guarding him was hell, so it's nice to be on the other end of that for once and see other defenders get loose and get shook by him," Thompson said. "That's going to be a good sight to see."
