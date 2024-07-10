Quentin Grimes 'Feeling Great' After Injury, Ready to Help Mavericks After Trade
The Dallas Mavericks' offseason moves were headlined by Klay Thompson departing from the Golden State Warriors in a six-team sign-and-trade to join forces with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, the team added other intriguing contributors, including Quentin Grimes and Naji Mashall.
“I feel like it’s our job to go out and play as hard as we can and try to get back to the position [the Mavericks] were in last year, and hopefully win a championship,” Grimes said. “Playing with Luka, he makes everybody on the court’s job a lot easier.
"For me as a shooter, just coming in and learning from Klay, one of the best shooters to ever touch a basketball," Grimes explained. "Playing with Luka will be fun because he draws so much attention defensively. I’m ready to knock down open shots, make plays, and do whatever I can to help this team win.”
Grimes missed 29 of the Detroit Pistons' 35 final games last season due to a knee injury after being traded midseason by the New York Knicks. He feels no concern and has returned to working out, focused on maximizing his conditioning before the upcoming season.
“I’ve been 100%,” Grimes said. “I’ve been feeling great, working out every day. Just trying to be in tip-top shape for when we go out to Vegas in a few days to work out with the guys."
Grimes, a career 37.1% perimeter shooter, is ready to step into a fresh start with the Mavericks and make an impact. Adding more reliable perimeter shooters was a priority for the Mavericks when adding talent after their NBA Finals run. His best season came in 2022-23 with the Knicks, averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
“I think every team in the league would love to have more shooting,” Mavericks vide president of basketball operations Michael Finley said. “That’s the way the game is going and it was very obvious in our playoff runs, especially in the games that we lost, not only in the Finals. ... If we had more shooting, it gives us a better opportunity to win those games. In the Finals, I think we saw that if we make a shot here or there, that’s a different series. ... I know these three guys are capable of taking and making those big shots.”
Another element of Grimes' impact is his willingness to guard tough assignments and his ability to execute when doing so. He takes pride in making hustle plays and became an intriguing talent with the Knicks as a result, even being a player the team was reluctant to trade in previous negotiations.
“That was my calling card, coming in from Houston,” Grimes said. “Playing for coach Sampson, if you can’t play defense you’re not going to be on the floor. Playing for [Tom Thibodeau] as well, if you can’t play defense and scrap and play for every 50-50 ball, you’re not going to be on the court. That’s what I try to do from day one and I’m going to still do it until I can’t play this game anymore.”
It remains to be seen how significant Grimes's role will be during the upcoming season. Regardless, it's clear he'll be ready for it physically entering training camp.
