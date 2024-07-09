Klay Thompson Embraces 'Fresh Start' with Mavericks After Warriors Exit
Klay Thompson is leaving behind a highly impressive 13-year stint with the Golden State Warriors, featuring four championships, five All-Star appearances, and many three-point shooting records. He's since joined forces with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks in what he considers a necessary fresh start.
"Coming here is just such a fresh start," Thompson said. "Feeling just wanted again, like I bring great value, it just gets me excited to go out there and even work out after this press conference and get shots up. Yeah, there were times last year where it was tough, where it wasn't as joyful as it was in the past.
"It's nice to kind of shed that and have a whole new fresh start, whole new group of guys to get to know, co-workers, whole new city. It's really cool, and I'm going to embrace the heck out of this opportunity," Thompson continued.
Thompson, 34, received a three-year, $50 million contract and landed with the Mavericks after the Warriors assisted a six-team sign-and-trade. He appreciates joining an organization that he admires. "Dallas was so attractive because of the young players. They have the style of play. The world-class treatment these players get from this organization and just a beautiful city who loves their hoops."
With the Mavericks struggling to execute from beyond the arc in the NBA Finals and in some of their prior playoff losses, Thompson naturally saw situations where he felt he could help the team when watching their postseason run. He's coming off a season with regular season averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 77 games, shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc on 9.0 attempts per game.
"When I was watching the playoffs and I'm watching the Mavs make a run for the championship, I just saw myself fitting in really well with this team," Thompson explained. "And the personnel and they look like they have fun playing with each other and they play for each other. That was very attractive to me, and that's really all I needed to see."
Playing next to Doncic and Irving, Thompson feels he's going to have a lot of clean looks from the perimeter with chances to attack within the flow, given how much defensive attention those two superstars command from the opposition.
"I don't think you can stick to me as much as you could in the past with guys like Luka and Kai out there," Thompson said. "That's what also was very attractive for me. I'm just excited. I still think I can do what I've been able to do, and it's just about being in the best shape I could possibly be, but I know I can help this team, whether it's the knowledge I've gained or big scoring nights. I just still know I can be a very, very good player in this league."
In a new environment, Thompson sounds optimistic about his ability to contribute to a team that was the top runner-up in the NBA last season. He is confident in his ability to make an impact for years to come as he joins this new core.
"I look forward to just kind of being rejuvenated here -- a lot of good basketball left in the tank," Thompson said.
The Mavericks were aggressive overall in continuing to build the roster around Doncic after coming as close to a title as ever with him as the franchise cornerstone. Dallas not only added Thompson, but also brought in Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes while losing Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Green in the process.
