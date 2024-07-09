Warriors' Draymond Green Is Not a Fan Of Klay Thompson's New Number With Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks introduced their new additions on Tuesday, as Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall met with Dallas media for the first time. They also got to debut their new jerseys, as Thompson held up his new No. 31, veering away from the No. 11 he'd worn with the Golden State Warriors.
At least one former teammate is not a fan of this new change. Warriors forward Draymond Green went to Instagram to display his disdain for the new number.
READ MORE: Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Says He Is 'Over' Loss to Dallas Mavericks in Playoffs
"31 is nasty work Killa," Draymond posted on his story while tagging Klay Thompson. Green's nickname for Thompson has always been "Killa Klay."
Thompson said in his press conference that he's paying his respects to some of the greats to wear No. 31 in the past, such as Jason Terry when he won a championship with the Mavs, but more specifically Reggie Miller, one of Thompson's idols when he was growing up.
2024-25 will be the first season in which Green and Thompson haven't been on the same team in their NBA careers. Both were selected by Golden State in the early 2010s and helped create a dynasty in the latter half of the decade.
Thompson is looking forward to spacing the floor and receiving open passes from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He believes they're close to winning a championship, especially after they reached the NBA Finals this year, and that he could be the piece they're missing to put them over the top.
READ MORE: Warriors' Stephen Curry Claims Klay Thompson to Dallas Mavericks 'Hasn't Really Sunk In'
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter