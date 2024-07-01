Klay Thompson to Decide Between Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers in Free Agency
The Dallas Mavericks could be making a huge addition via free agency. They're in a bidding war with the Los Angeles Lakers, though.
The Mavericks and Lakers are expected to be the two teams Klay Thompson is choosing between in free agency, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. After news he would be departing from the Golden State Warriors -- where he was a key contributor and star during the team's dynasty -- the two teams were listed among those to be strong suitors for the Hall of Fame guard.
Both the Lakers and Mavericks pose similar opportunities for Thompson. He can remain in a large market while being a third star among an incredible duo. He'd compliment Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas, primarily spacing the floor while adding a dose of shot creation.
In Los Angeles, alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Thompson would have a similar role and receive a similar payday elsewhere.
Evidently, deciding between the two teams has two different factors. Los Angeles would allow Thompson to remain on the West Coast in California, though he'd have to play a crucial role in the team taking strides towards being a contender.
The Mavericks made the NBA Finals after being one of the best teams post-All-Star break. Thompson would be a starter and key player in the lineup -- and would even address shooting woes from the NBA Finals -- but less would be riding on his shoulders.
This would be a splash for the Mavericks, who could add even more championship experience to the squad as the team has gotten to the NBA Finals, meaning more experience could help them hoist the Larry O'Brien next time.
Thompson has been linked to both teams early in the process, and both would be great options for him in terms of fit. He averaged 17.9 points per contest last season, shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.
