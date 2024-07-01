BREAKING: Key Dallas Mavericks Free Agent Agrees to Sign With LA Clippers
Well, that was fast. After the Dallas Mavericks agreed to terms with New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall, it was expected that Derrick Jones Jr. may take his time to weigh his options and had a waiting period since signing a new agent.
Instead, Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. While the Mavs have replaced him on the court with Marshall, his high-flying athleticism and instant chemistry with the locker room will be hard to replace in the minds of fans.
Retaining Jones Jr. was called Priority 1A and 1B by general manager Nico Harrison, but a change in agents made negotiations tough. Jones signed with the Mavericks on a minimum contract last offseason as the final member of the roster and made an impact with his defense and athleticism. He was Dallas' primary defender on the opposing team's best guard most nights and helped turn the Mavericks' defense around this season.
The Clippers are going through a massive change this offseason, as they're losing All-Star Paul George to free agency (likely to the Philadelphia 76ers) and needed someone to replace him on the wing. Jones Jr. offers similar athleticism and defense but won't have near the same impact offensively. He had his best season this year playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, averaging 8.6 PPG while shooting a career-high 34.3% from 3-point range.
With Jones Jr. off the board, the Mavericks will fully set their sights on completing a sign-and-trade for Klay Thompson. They do still have around $4 million remaining in their mid-level exception should they want a veteran player like Nic Batum.
