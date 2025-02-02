Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis on injury report for Mavericks-Cavaliers
The Dallas Mavericks still play basketball on Sunday, playing in Cleveland against the Cavaliers in the middle of a five-game road trip. Dallas made a shocking trade on Saturday night/Sunday morning by sending Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie. This is arguably the most surprising move in NBA history, but it does change Dallas' injury report substantially for this game against Cleveland.
Doncic would've been out for the remainder of the road trip with a calf strain but was aiming to come back on February 8th. Maxi Kleber, who was also in the deal, also just had surgery on his foot and will likely be out for the season. But they're in Dallas no longer.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis
Updated Mavericks-Cavaliers Injury Report
Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness), Daniel Gafford (left ankle soreness), and P.J. Washington (right knee soreness) are all listed as questionable to play against Cleveland. Irving was seen trying to loosen his shoulder during the game on Friday against Detroit and already missed the game against the Cavs in early January.
The trade still hadn't been finalized as of the time of this writing (3:30 a.m. CST), so Anthony Davis and Max Christie weren't officially on the injury report, but Davis has missed the last two games with an abdomen injury. It shouldn't keep him out for too long, but he shouldn't be playing in this game. It's hard to expect Christie to play on such a quick turnaround, too.
Cleveland already ruled out Isaac Okoro (right shoulder AC joint sprain) and Dean Wade (right knee bone bruise), while Caris LeVert (right wrist sprain) and Craig Porter Jr. (illness) are questionable with an illness.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving 'stunned' by Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap between Mavericks & Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter