Kyrie Irving, Bam Adebayo among 16 players on Mavericks-Heat injury report
The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are playing tonight on the second night of a back-to-back, and both teams look like they might be resting some players in the last game before the All-Star break. 16 players are on the injury report for Thursday's matchup, plus a few players on G-League assignment.
For the Mavericks, they've already ruled six players out: Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), Dwight Powell (right hip strain), and P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain).
There is some optimism that Davis could avoid surgery and that he could come back before the playoffs, but this frontcourt has to get healthy. They have a stretch after the All-Star break where the teams they play don't have very quality bigs, so they could get away with playing smaller for a little bit.
READ MORE: Preview: Mavericks host Heat in final game before All-Star break
That leaves Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness), Klay Thompson (left foot sprain), and Dante Exum (left Achilles tightness) as QUESTIONABLE to play. Exum didn't play on Wednesday night, while Irving had 42 points in 40 minutes, and Thompson had 17 points in 34 minutes. With Irving participating in the All-Star Game, he could probably use the extra day of rest.
If all of those players sit out, that'll leave Dallas with Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy, Brandon Williams, Max Christie, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Naji Marshall, Kessler Edwards, and Kylor Kelley as their available players.
Miami has ruled out Kevin Love (personal reasons), Terry Rozier (stomach illness), Dru Smith (left Achilles tear), and Andrew Wiggins (stomach illness).
Bam Adebayo is questionable with a left knee contusion, while Nikola Jovic (left knee contusion) and Duncan Robinson (stomach illness) are probable to play.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic’s father says that his son has already moved on from Mavericks-Lakers trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter