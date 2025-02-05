Kyrie Irving breaks silence on Dallas Mavericks trading away Luka Doncic to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks played their second game without Luka Doncic on Tuesday evening, falling 118-116 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The contest marked the first appearance for Mavericks star Kyrie Irving since Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving finished with game-high 34 points, nine rebounds four assists, one steal, and one block.
This is a tough period for Irving as he was traded to Dallas to help Doncic bring an NBA Championship to the franchise. The duo came close last season with a thrilling run to the finals before coming up short to the Boston Celtics. Now, they won't have another opportunity to complete their quest.
Irving and Doncic also developed a mutual respect along with a bond on and off the court. He's not just losing a teammate, he's losing a friend.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic 'Doesn't Know Why' Nico Harrison, Mavericks Dealt him to LA Lakers
Following the loss to the 76ers, Irving addressed the trade publicly for the last time, touching on his relationship with Doncic, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber.
"Just really shocked and just don't imagine that you're going to get ready to go to sleep and then find out news like that. So, still a grieving process right now," Irving said on Tuesday night. "Miss my hermano [Luka Doncic], we had a lot of time together, Kieff [Markieff Morris] too, Maxi [Kleber]. We just built some bonds that went beyond the basketball court. If anybody can understand that home when someone or a few people leave in a trade, it's going to be difficult, and that's what we're dealing with right now, but this is a business."
"It's way above my pay grade and I just got to adjust and be ready to welcome in my new teammates with open arms and kind of be ready to go back to Dallas too to speak in front of our fans," Irving continued. "I know they're feeling it too, I'm feeling it too, guys. Yeah, so, it's just an adjustment period and I don't want to downplay this either or disrespect our new guys, they're going to help us win and they're going to help us towards a championship but just like everyone else at home, to kind of see it from afar, it hurts."
With Doncic moving on, Irving will be paired with all-star forward Anthony Davis and guard Max Christie. The Mavericks also traded Quentin Grimes for Caleb Martin.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka thanks Mavs' Nico Harrison for trading Luka Doncic to Los Angeles
