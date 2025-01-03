Kyrie Irving Gets Late Game Status Change for Mavericks-Cavaliers
The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at home, holders of the league's best record at 29-5. Meanwhile, Dallas has lost three straight games as they try to deal with the loss of Luka Doncic to a calf strain. Their job just got a whole lot harder.
Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Friday's content as a late scratch with an illness. This would've been a big game for Irving going against his former team, but instead, he'll be sidelined.
The Cavaliers drafted Irving, who helped lead them to a championship in 2016, hitting one of the biggest shots in NBA history in Game 7. Now in Dallas, Irving helped the Mavs to an NBA Finals appearance of their own last season, but they weren't able to get past the Boston Celtics.
This will be Irving's fifth missed game of the season, normally dealing with shoulder soreness in his other missed games. Illnesses have struck the Mavericks' locker room hard this season, as Dereck Lively II, Naji Marshall, Maxi Kleber, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and others have all missed time this season with an illness.
