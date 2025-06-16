Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving gets real about mental health journey in NBA

The Dallas star opened up about the difficulties of navigating these challenges.

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (right) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) react on the bench against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
For all of the access fans and media get to players in the NBA, there is still an unseen aspect of their lives that affects them both on and off the court.

Everyone can observe the physical part: the injuries, the rehabbing, and the rest of the things that go into performing night in and night out in professional sports.

But what about the other part? The mental angle is often just as important as the body's function on the court or field. In honor of Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving opened up about his struggles with staying grounded in an era where society grants very little privacy to athletes.

On a recent livestream, Irving discussed the importance of recovering mentally. “It is Men’s Mental Health Awareness, but this is about awareness of your mental health,” Irving said. “This stream is helping me heal—that’s as simple as I can put it.”

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

He encouraged fans to speak up and check in with the people closest: "Don’t stay quiet. Don’t go into your shell. Reach out… say, ‘How are you doing? I love you.’ That matters."

He talked about the low points he has had, especially in the wake of his devastating ACL injury suffered in March. The rehabbing process can be extremely isolating, but he felt it necessary to be open about these struggles so that he might help someone in a similar situation.

This vulnerability helped Irving to get uncomfortable and push himself, which has been crucial to his own recovery. "This is getting me to build more boundaries with myself. And if you’re just now joining in, this stream is helping me heal,” he said.

He concluded this message with an emphasis on the ongoing maintenance required to keep good mental health, noting that there is not a one-time fix for wellness. Clearly, the stream was important to him, and helped him along through the dark times in the aftermath of his injury.

