Kyrie Irving leads all scorers at half with 16 points as Mavericks trail Bucks, 71-63
Kyrie Irving dazzled in the first half of the Mavericks-Bucks game in Dallas on Saturday night, scoring 16 points and dishing three dimes en route to being the leading scorer. Giannis Antetokounmpo was second with 15 points, as well as recording five rebounds and five assists, but still, Irving's flashy moves made him one of the most impressive players on the floor.
Irving hit a series of difficult threes, as well as driving the rack and creating opportunities for others. Though the Mavericks trailed, 71-63, they still kept themselves in position to win. Their offense was impressive, but their defense was obviously lacking.
READ MORE: Knicks have interest in adding Mavericks center
If they are going to come out and win in the second half, they are going to have to defend Antetokounmpo better, as he was completely dominant through the first 24 minutes. Considering they are down several centers, it may be easier said than done to slow down one of the league's best players, but they have to improve in this area if they want to win.
READ MORE: Mavericks-Kevin Durant trade rumors to heat up this summer based on latest reports
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter