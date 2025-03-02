Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving leads all scorers at half with 16 points as Mavericks trail Bucks, 71-63

The Mavericks star was on fire in the first half.

Keenan Womack

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots past Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots past Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving dazzled in the first half of the Mavericks-Bucks game in Dallas on Saturday night, scoring 16 points and dishing three dimes en route to being the leading scorer. Giannis Antetokounmpo was second with 15 points, as well as recording five rebounds and five assists, but still, Irving's flashy moves made him one of the most impressive players on the floor.

Irving hit a series of difficult threes, as well as driving the rack and creating opportunities for others. Though the Mavericks trailed, 71-63, they still kept themselves in position to win. Their offense was impressive, but their defense was obviously lacking.

READ MORE: Knicks have interest in adding Mavericks center

If they are going to come out and win in the second half, they are going to have to defend Antetokounmpo better, as he was completely dominant through the first 24 minutes. Considering they are down several centers, it may be easier said than done to slow down one of the league's best players, but they have to improve in this area if they want to win.

READ MORE: Mavericks-Kevin Durant trade rumors to heat up this summer based on latest reports

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News