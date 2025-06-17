Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander amid NBA Finals controversy

The NBA MVP has received a lot of criticism for his playstyle.

Austin Veazey

May 7, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works his way to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second quarter of game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 7, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works his way to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second quarter of game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder currently hold a 3-2 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Indiana Pacers after picking up a 120-109 win in Game 5 on Monday night.

Despite what has been a surprisingly entertaining series, a lot of the discussion around it has involved the TV ratings, the lowest seen for an NBA Finals in over a decade outside of the COVID years, and the style of play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's MVP this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Many casual fans around the NBA believe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's style of baiting fouls and embellishing contact isn't enjoyable to watch. However, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving stood up for SGA on a recent livestream.

"I know a lot of you guys be talking about, being funny, talking about, 'He's a free throw merchant, he's this and he's that.' Nah, man. Shai just plays the game the right way, he plays at a high level... you gotta be a master manipulator out there it’s part of the game and all the greats have done it. For me, I look at him as one of the guys that's gonna be the prototype for the next generation.”

SGA had a phenomenal season on his way to winning MVP, averaging 32.7 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 5.0 RPG, but he did lead the NBA in free throws made and field goals attempted, which has given him the tag of a shot-chucker and free-throw seeker.

In the NBA Finals, SGA has averaged 32.4 PPG, keeping pace with his regular season stats. He should be the Finals MVP if they can close the series out.

