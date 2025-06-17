Kyrie Irving praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander amid NBA Finals controversy
The Oklahoma City Thunder currently hold a 3-2 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Indiana Pacers after picking up a 120-109 win in Game 5 on Monday night.
Despite what has been a surprisingly entertaining series, a lot of the discussion around it has involved the TV ratings, the lowest seen for an NBA Finals in over a decade outside of the COVID years, and the style of play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's MVP this season.
Many casual fans around the NBA believe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's style of baiting fouls and embellishing contact isn't enjoyable to watch. However, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving stood up for SGA on a recent livestream.
"I know a lot of you guys be talking about, being funny, talking about, 'He's a free throw merchant, he's this and he's that.' Nah, man. Shai just plays the game the right way, he plays at a high level... you gotta be a master manipulator out there it’s part of the game and all the greats have done it. For me, I look at him as one of the guys that's gonna be the prototype for the next generation.”
SGA had a phenomenal season on his way to winning MVP, averaging 32.7 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 5.0 RPG, but he did lead the NBA in free throws made and field goals attempted, which has given him the tag of a shot-chucker and free-throw seeker.
In the NBA Finals, SGA has averaged 32.4 PPG, keeping pace with his regular season stats. He should be the Finals MVP if they can close the series out.
