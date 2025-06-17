NBA trade idea sends out two key Mavericks for $112 million rising star
The Dallas Mavericks are in a strange position this offseason. Despite missing the playoffs, they have a ton of talent, especially in the frontcourt, and that was only built on when they beat the odds to land the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which will allow them to select Cooper Flagg from Duke.
One could argue the Mavericks have too many quality players in the frontcourt between Flagg, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis, Naji Marshall, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II, and that's not even counting Caleb Martin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, or Dwight Powell.
There have been talks that the Mavericks may look to move P.J. Washington or Daniel Gafford in an effort to get some guard help, but it doesn't seem like the team is actively looking to trade them. But Bobby Karilla of DLLS Mavs proposed a trade sending those two key players and two future first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Trey Murphy III.
The Pelicans are reportedly open for business for every player on the roster, but reports have indicated that they have a high price set for Murphy, as he's the exact type of player that every team needs. He's a high-level 3&D wing who flashed improved playmaking and shot-creation last season.
But this would be an overpay from the Mavericks. Gafford and Washington are the team's most valuable assets that they could be willing to move, so throwing those in as well as almost all of their tradeable first-round picks would be extremely poor asset management, especially when there are much bigger needs on the team.
