Kyrie Irving reveals the secret behind his elite NBA ball-handling skills
The NBA All-Star break is here. While the team no longer has their perennial All-Star and franchise superstar Luka Doncic, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, the club is being represented by Kyrie Irving.
Irving was traded to play alongside Doncic -- which was a success to the extent of making an NBA Finals appearance just last season -- though he is now the team's lone All-Star.
While Irving might be past his prime, he is still a star and remains one of the most talented players in the entire NBA. Since he entered the league, he's been known for his eye-popping skills and ball-handling control
At All-Star weekend ahead of the contest, Irving opened up on his skills and revealed the secret behind how he achieved such.
"The secret to my handles: big hands. I was born with some big hands. But, you know, also what I lack in height, I make up for being closer to the ground and being able to get around taller defenders. So, attacking people's hips and being quick on my feet," Irving revealed. "So I would say my footwork and then also hand placement, being able to handle that ball."
Irving will now have to rely on that elite handle and ball control more than normal as Doncic is no longer on the ball to add his scoring gravity to the Mavericks. Instead, Irving and Anthony Davis -- who will be sidelined for injury after playing just one game in Dallas -- will be the ones to try and lead the club to their second title in franchise history.
