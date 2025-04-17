Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving sends message to Mavericks after Play-In Tournament win over Kings

Although Irving can't be there to help his team on-court, he's still leading from afar.

Austin Veazey

Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to fan during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks picked up a dominant 120-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, the first win of two Play-In Tournament wins they need to advance to the playoffs. It was an impressive win as they found a way to get it done without Kyrie Irving, who tore his ACL against the Kings a little over a month ago.

Irving just had surgery on his ACL, so he's unable to travel, but he's still leading from afar. He sent a message to the Mavs after Wednesday's big win.

READ MORE: Mavericks extend season, dominate Kings in Play-In Tournament, 120-106

"Yessir way to handle business tonight!!" Irving posted on X. "MFFL Tribe, stay together no matter what."

Anthony Davis (27 points) and Klay Thompson (23 points) led the way for the Mavericks on Wednesday night, but the team will stay on the road on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies as they try to break into the playoffs. Brandon Williams has admirably filled Kyrie Irving's role as a shifty ball-handler, shot-maker, and playmaker, as he finished with 17 points against the Kings. But overall, the point guard roles have been a by-committee approach, as Williams, Dante Exum, and Naji Marshall have been the main ball-handlers.

Irving has had successful surgery on his knee, and the latest report is that the Mavericks are optimistic he'll be good to go by January. Any hope the team has of contending next season will depend on Irving returning to the player he was this season, assuming he either opts into his player option for next season or gets a contract extension.

READ MORE: Mavericks receive positive Kyrie Irving injury update

