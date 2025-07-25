Kyrie Irving shares untold Luka Doncic Mavericks story
Nico Harrison had the not-so-bright idea to split up Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving last season, shockingly trading Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in February. That decision left Dallas Mavericks fans reeling despite coming off a run to the NBA Finals the season before. What was supposed to be a magical season was a disastrous one.
Irving had found his home with the Mavericks and quickly developed a tight friendship with Doncic, calling each other "hermano," which is Spanish for "brother." It was a special duo to watch, but they didn't get enough time together.
READ MORE: Update on Luka Doncic's contract situation with Lakers
On a recent stream, someone was asking if Luka Doncic was really like that, even in practice. Irving said Doncic would drop "60, 18, and 18" on anybody. For proof of concept, Irving also shared, "I witnessed him give somebody 24 points in three minutes."
Mavericks fans are wondering who that could be, and almost everybody is sarcastically guessing that it's Grant Williams, who ruffled some feathers in his time in Dallas. But that's a story that only the Mavericks players and personnel will know for now.
It's not shocking that a player who was able to put up the most efficient 70-point game in NBA history was able to light people up in practice. Doncic was a special kind of talent, capable of taking over any game or situation when it was called for, part of why Dallas fans attached to him and why they were so hurt by February's trade.
Doncic is entering the final year of his deal with the Lakers, but rumors are swirling that an extensiion may be in place in August once he's eligible to sign.
READ MORE: Former Lakers, Mavericks wing signs with unexpected team
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter