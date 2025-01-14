Kyrie Irving Upgraded On Injury Report for Mavericks-Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks are playing a second straight game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night after falling 112-101 at home on Sunday. They could be getting a major boost to the lineup for this game, though, as Kyrie Irving is nearing a return.
Irving's status was upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday's matchup, as he'd missed the last two weeks with a bulging disc in his back. This is a big opportunity for Dallas, as Irving has led the Mavs past the Nuggets once this season.
Luka Doncic remains out with his calf strain, but he's at least moving around without a scooter now. He's supposed to be re-evaluated near the end of the month. Dante Exum also remains out as he recovers from wrist surgery in the preseason, but he's ramping up to a return.
Nikola Jokic (illness), Jamal Murray (left knee inflammation), Aaron Gordon (right. calf strain), and Julian Strawther (right knee strain) are all listed as probable. All four played on Sunday afternoon, though Denver coach Michael Malone said they almost shut Murray down in the second half, as he wasn't playing well and is still recovering from injury, but he had a big second half.
Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery rehabilitation) and DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles repair) are the only Nuggets who have been ruled out.
