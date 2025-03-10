Kyrie Irving, Victor Wembanyama headline Mavericks-Spurs injury report
The Dallas Mavericks travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs, with both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back and dealing with injuries. No team is quite like the Mavericks when it comes to injuries, but the Spurs are also playing without their best player.
Dallas will be without Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Kai Jones (right quad strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain), and P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain). That is eight players already ruled out.
Brandon Williams is questionable with left hamstring tightness. He left Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns with that hamstring issue, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him out for this game. Not on the injury report are Dwight Powell and Kessler Edwards, who ran into each other on Sunday's game, causing Powell to exit the game. Caleb Martin and Dante Exum are also off the injury report after being listed as questionable in the last two games.
The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama (Right Shoulder; Deep
Vein Thrombosis), Charles Bassey (Left Knee; Acute-onchronic Bone Bruise), and three two-way players in the G-League: Harrison Ingram, David Duke Jr., and Riley Minix.
Jeremy Sochan is listed as "doubtful" with a left calf contusion, with rookie sensation Stephon Castle listed as questionable with a left shoulder contusion.
