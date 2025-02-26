Lakers to show tribute video honoring Anthony Davis during Mavs matchup
Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks will travel to LA to take on the Lakers in a game that has the entire country watching out of intrigue after the baffling blockbuster deal that sent former Maverick Luka Doncic out west in exchange for Anthony Davis, a key member of their 2020 NBA Title and one of the all-time great centers. The swap, which took place on February 2, sent shockwaves through the entire NBA, drawing all kinds of reactions, but mostly negative ones regarding the Mavericks' haul for such an elite talent.
Given Davis' role in LA's title run five years ago, the Lakers organization has decided to honor Davis with a tribute video before the game tonight. Though he won't be suiting up for the game due to an adductor strain, which has sidelined him since his first outing with Dallas, he will still be on the bench for the Mavericks. Davis currently has no date for a possible return, which is unfortunate, as Dallas is now down not only him, but their original two starting centers as well in Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.
This season, Davis has averaged 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.4 stocks (steals + blocks) per game while shooting 52% from the field and being an elite rim protector, amongst his vast array of skills. Though his trade to Dallas was controversial to say the least, and only exacerbated by his immediate injury, Davis is still a top-notch talent, which is why the Lakers want to honor him.
As a member of the Mavericks now, the video may be the best thing about tonight for Anthony Davis, with Dallas down several players and a hungry Luka Doncic looking for revenge.
