Luka Doncic makes NBA history in Mavericks-Lakers, return to Dallas
In a highly emotional game, Luka Doncic dropped 45 points in his homecoming against the Dallas Mavericks, becoming just the second-ever player to score as many for and against a team in the same season. He joined Wilt Chamberlain, who did so with and against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1964-65 season.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's 45 points lead Lakers over Mavericks in his Dallas return, 112-97
His 45-point game matched a season high as well as marking his first 40-plus point game with the Lakers – clearly, he saved his best for this particular occasion, and was able to manage his killer instinct through the feelings. The win was also important for LA for their postseason push, securing them a top-six spot in the Western Conference playoffs and allowing them to skip the play-in.
Throughout the night, Mavericks fans could be heard alternatively cheering for Doncic, their own team, and for the firing of GM Nico Harrison, whose baffling move has turned the once-loyal fanbase completely against the current front office and ownership. The Mavericks even honored Doncic with a kind of "greatest hits" of his time with Dallas, during which he cried. It was a legitimately heartbreaking affair for Mavericks fans, as well as for Doncic himself, who was moved by the vocal support.
READ MORE: Mavericks crowd chants 'Fire Nico' early in Lakers' Luka Doncic's return
Players on both the Mavericks and Lakers recognized the importance of the moment for Doncic, who moved to the United States as a teenager and grew up in Dallas. Anthony Davis even noted that Dallas "still loves him," which underlines the connection Doncic still has with the Dallas community.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter