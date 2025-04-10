Luka Doncic's 45 points lead Lakers over Mavericks in his Dallas return, 112-97
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on an emotional night, as Luka Doncic returned to the American Airlines Center for the first time since February's trade. Doncic was very emotional before the game, even crying during the tribute video, and those emotions lasted into the first quarter.
The Mavs started Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis, and Dereck Lively II for their 46th different starting lineup of the season, while the Lakers went with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes.
Doncic wore those emotions on his sleeve but came out firing, scoring 14 points in the first quarter on 5/9 shooting, adding in a few rebounds and an assist. But Dallas was able to keep pace with him, as the ball sprayed around for three-pointers from Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Once Doncic moved to the bench for a breather, the Lakers had a tough time controlling the ball, allowing the Mavs, mostly Naji Marshall, to get down the floor and get to the basket. At the end of the first quarter, the Mavs had a slim 28-26 lead with Doncic leading all scorers, though Marshall wasn't far behind with nine points.
Dallas would go up by as much as six to start the second quarter as Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall terrorized the interior. But Luka Doncic came back in and got a few straight baskets to tie the game shortly after. They also got a wild putback dunk from Austin Reaves, which forced a great reaction from LeBron James.
Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith, another former Maverick, knocked in back-to-back threes to put the Lakers up by five for their largest lead early on. Doncic continued his onslaught with a late-clock three to beat the buzzer and got to the free-throw line a few times, and he already had more points in this first half than he had in his first meeting against his former team in LA in February. Dallas was able to mostly keep pace with Doncic, with the Lakers taking a 58-55 lead into halftime behind 31 points from Luka. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis had just four points.
Dallas would tie the game early in the third quarter as Anthony Davis hit a tough reverse layup, but the Lakers responded to that with a 9-0 run. Luka Doncic was responsible for seven of those points, scoring four and hitting Rui Hachimura with a behind-the-back two-bounce pass for three in transition. LeBron James would get to the basket soon after and push the lead into double digits.
The lead continued to grow for the Lakers with back-to-back baskets from Rui Hachimura, and all of a sudden, the lead was 13, which forced another timeout from Jason Kidd. But they came out of that timeout on a 7-0 run to get back within six, as they finally found a way to stymie the Lakers' offense. But the Lakers were able to briefly build the lead back up to 11 behind a quick flurry from Doncic and took an 83-76 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks started the fourth on an 8-0 run by getting shots right at the rim, giving them their first lead of the second half, as Anthony Davis started to establish himself more. Klay Thompson then had a nice defensive play and hit the transition three on the other end, forcing a timeout from JJ Redick.
Doncic came back in the game and the order quickly was re-established, as the Lakers went on a 9-0 run, mostly fueled by LeBron James, as they took a seven-point lead. The offenses started to flow after that as P.J. Washington woke up, but James kept the Lakers at a comfortable distance ahead with a crafty driving layup that banked high off the glass. James cut to the basket and finished through contact to push the lead to 10 with about four minutes to play. They'd be able to coast from there, with Doncic leaving to a standing ovation, and the Lakers won 112-97.
Naji Marshall had a strong game for the Mavericks as the starting point guard, finishing with 23 points and 8 assists, followed by P.J. Washington (14 points), Anthony Davis (13 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists), Max Christie (11 points), and Daniel Gafford (10 points).
Luka Doncic led the way with 45 points on 16/28 shooting, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals, followed by LeBron James (27 points), Rui Hachimura (15 points), and Austin Reaves (11 points).
Dallas will stay at home to play the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
