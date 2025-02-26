Longest tenured Maverick gets injury status change ahead of Lakers game
The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night as Luka Doncic likely looks to get revenge against his former team. It's the first matchup since Nico Harrison traded Doncic in the middle of the night to LA, which means the emotions and tensions should be high for this game.
But Dallas is receiving some help, as forward/center Dwight Powell will be available for the first time since January 17th, as he suffered a hip strain in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He entered the day as doubtful to play, but was upgraded to questionable midway through, and has now been made available. P.J. Washington will also play after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
READ MORE: Jordan Brand releases savage Luka Doncic ad ahead of Lakers-Mavs game
Powell at least gives the Mavericks more options at center, as they've been scrambling to find anyone to play minutes there. Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain) are all still out, so getting another body there is huge. They tried Kylor Kelley on a two-way contract, but he's hardly seen any playing time recently, and they signed Moses Brown to a 10-day contract last week, who hasn't played well in his two games so far.
For the Lakers, LeBron James was upgraded to available as he manages a foot injury, while former Maverick Maxi Kleber is out after having surgery on his foot from his time with the Mavs.
Dallas and LA will tip-off around 9 p.m. CST from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
READ MORE: Lakers to show tribute video honoring Anthony Davis during Mavs matchup
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter