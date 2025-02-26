Dallas Basketball

Longest tenured Maverick gets injury status change ahead of Lakers game

Dallas will get some help in their frontcourt against Los Angeles.

Austin Veazey

Jan 17, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) suffers a possible lower body injury during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) suffers a possible lower body injury during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night as Luka Doncic likely looks to get revenge against his former team. It's the first matchup since Nico Harrison traded Doncic in the middle of the night to LA, which means the emotions and tensions should be high for this game.

But Dallas is receiving some help, as forward/center Dwight Powell will be available for the first time since January 17th, as he suffered a hip strain in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He entered the day as doubtful to play, but was upgraded to questionable midway through, and has now been made available. P.J. Washington will also play after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

READ MORE: Jordan Brand releases savage Luka Doncic ad ahead of Lakers-Mavs game

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Powell at least gives the Mavericks more options at center, as they've been scrambling to find anyone to play minutes there. Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain) are all still out, so getting another body there is huge. They tried Kylor Kelley on a two-way contract, but he's hardly seen any playing time recently, and they signed Moses Brown to a 10-day contract last week, who hasn't played well in his two games so far.

For the Lakers, LeBron James was upgraded to available as he manages a foot injury, while former Maverick Maxi Kleber is out after having surgery on his foot from his time with the Mavs.

Dallas and LA will tip-off around 9 p.m. CST from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Lakers to show tribute video honoring Anthony Davis during Mavs matchup

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News