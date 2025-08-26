Lakers fans shouldn't get their hopes up on signing of former Mavericks 7-footer
The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Kylor Kelley to a training camp deal, a 7-footer who played college ball at Oregon State. Kelley spent just over a month with the Dallas Mavericks last season on a two-way contract, appearing in 8 games.
He was signed as the Mavericks were dealing with a rash of injuries with their bigs. as Dereck Lively II was found to have a stress fracture in his foot and Dwight Powell was dealing with a hip strain. Soon after Kelley was signed, Daniel Gafford sprained his MCL, too, and would be out for nearly two months. That gave Kelley a lot more playing time than he was initially expected.
Dallas eventually waived Kelley, and he'd sign a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans near the end of the season.
Kelley spent a lot of time with the South Bay Lakers, the G-League affiliate of Los Angeles, and led the G-League in blocks one season.
Although the Lakers are in search of some help down low, as their current center rotation looks something like Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes, and Maxi Kleber, it seems unlikely that Kelley will be able to break into that rotation.
Breakdown of Kylor Kelley's 8 Games With Mavericks
In a stretch where the Mavs were desperately searching for a warm body to play down low, Kelley still couldn't get much playing time, as the Mavericks instead opted to play Kessler Edwards and P.J. Washington at center.
Kelley averaged 3.0 PPG, 2.6 SPG, and 0.3 BPG in his eight games in Dalles, and only played more than eight minutes in a game one time. He played 34 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game after the Luka Doncic trade, a game where the Mavs sat a lot of people due to injury. In that game, Kelley often looked like a fish out of water against a much better team. He ended with 12 points and 11 rebounds, but he also had a defensive rating in the 130s.
His block numbers in the G-League suggest a great interior presence, and while Kelley is a good communicator, he's not really a great interior presence. He moves well with decent athleticism, but he often gets himself out of position by chasing blocks and doesn't always connect on them. And his offensive game leaves a lot to be desired. There's a reason that he's mainly been a G-League player for his career.
