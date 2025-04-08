NBA analyst torches Mavericks for 'malpractice' in Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
There have been many reasons to criticize the Dallas Mavericks for deciding to trade away Luka Doncic from the destination, the notion of even wanting to trade him, the impact on the fans, and many more. Some have criticized the return, including minority owner Mark Cuban, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst took it one step further.
As a refresher, the Mavericks only received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick for a then 25-year-old five-time First-Team All-NBA selection, while players like Mikal Bridges have gone for five first-round picks. But there is one specific trade asset that the Mavericks didn't receive that Windhorst calls "malpractice."
"The Mavericks not getting Austin Reaves in that trade is malpractice. Austin Reaves has been awesome, as Shannon alluded to, Austin Reaves has been awesome in this last month, especially in this last couple weeks when LeBron hasn't been great. And the fact that the Mavericks didn't get Austin Reaves in that trade remains insane, and Reaves is just proving it night in and night out."
So, why didn't the Mavericks get Reaves, Dalton Knecht, or any other possible assets for a mega-star like Luka Doncic? The report at the time was that the initial offer did include more assets, but Rob Pelinka and the Lakers wanted to talk to Doncic and his management about a possible contract extension, but Nico Harrison didn't want anybody to know about the trade. Whether that was because Harrison was scared of blowback from the fans, Doncic, or a mix of it all, no one is sure, but the return package was way too small, and it will keep the Mavericks from competing at any point in the next decade.
Reaves has blossomed into a borderline All-Star talent despite going undrafted a few years ago, averaging 20.2 PPG, 5.8 APG, and 4.5 RPG while shooting 45.8% from the floor and 37.4% from three. He and Doncic will be able to carry the Lakers whenever LeBron James decides to call it a career.
