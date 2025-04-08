Dallas Basketball

Nuggets make shocking move that Mavericks need to repeat

No one saw this coming from Denver, but Dallas needs to do something similar

Austin Veazey

Nov 22, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets just made shockwaves around the NBA by dismissing head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with less than a week remaining in the regular season. Malone just led the Nuggets to an NBA title in 2023, while Booth (a former Maverick) was a key component in building that team.

Booth being dismissed makes sense, as the Nuggets have the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic, and have failed to build a competent roster around him, especially with the bench. But the team is still 47-32 and could be hosting a playoff series next week. However, this should give the Mavericks the green light to make a long-overdue move.

Fire Nico

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison
Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison walks off the court before the game between the Dallas and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Nuggets can fire Calvin Booth and Michael Malone a week before the playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks need to fire Nico Harrison and possibly Jason Kidd. Harrison and Kidd are coming off a run to the NBA Finals, but Harrison tanked the team by trading away Luka Doncic in a "win-now" move that will likely force them to miss the playoffs. Kidd is an average coach and has been dealt a rough hand this season with injuries, trades, and more, but his situational awareness hasn't been the best. And with Michael Malone now on the market, Dallas should take the opportunity and upgrade.

Mavericks fans have been wishing for Harrison to be fired since the moment the Luka Doncic trade was made. Wednesday's game against the Lakers will be the most well-attended game since the trade, but nearly everyone in the building will be rooting for Doncic.

NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that Mavs governor Patrick Dumont may consider firing Harrison this offseason but that it wouldn't make sense to allow him to make such a disastrous decision just to let him go two months later. Granted, nothing the front office or ownership group has done since the year turned to 2025 has made sense, so it should fit right in.

