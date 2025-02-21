Lakers under 'immense pressure' to sign Luka Doncic after Mavericks trade
While he said he'd 'wager' on Doncic's re-signing with the Lakers in the offseason, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst has stated that the pressure is now on LA to get Doncic to commit to their franchise this offseason and that they lack the 'advantages' that the Mavericks would have had in getting him to do so. You can watch the clip below (starts around 15:20).
"Many of the stars who were traded [to the LA Lakers] over their career, whether it was Kareem or Anthony Davis, have re-signed. We did see this happen once before where Dwight Howard was traded there, it didn't work out and he didn't re-sign," said the ESPN personality. "So, the Lakers are experts at this, it's their No. 1 priority. I would bet on it. But if you're talking the real talk about what the pressure for the rest of the season is, it's to get Luka comfortable enough to say, 'This is where I want to be.'"
READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks star Luka Doncic opens up on disappointing start with Lakers
The advantage to which Windhorst was referring is the supermax contract that Doncic would have been eligible for had he signed an extension with Dallas this summer. Because he was traded, he's no longer eligible for such a contract. This means there is no financial incentive to re-join the Lakers, but as has been evident in the past, most players do commit to the Lakers long-term.
Since leaving Dallas, the Slovenian superstar has struggled to adjust to his new surroundings, averaging just 14.7 points on 36% from the field and 20% from three. Before being traded away without his knowledge, Doncic was putting up 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game on 46% from the field and 36% from three with Dallas. While he will certainly rebound and become the player the Lakers want him to be, the ball is now in their court to get the 25-year-old to re-sign.
READ MORE: NBA star Luka Doncic still 'shellshocked' after Mavericks traded him to Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.