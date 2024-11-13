Warriors' Draymond Green Shares Heartfelt Message About Mavs' Klay Thompson
The Dallas Mavericks fell just short in Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area on Tuesday night, losing to the Golden State Warriors 120-117. It was a memorable night for many involved, with fans giving Klay a warm reception and him seeing all of his old teammates and coaches.
One such former teammate is Draymond Green, who is as vocal of a player as there is in the NBA today. Green, a four-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, had a tremendous game defensively against the Mavericks, tallying three steals and two blocks to go with his other defensive attributes that aren't always in the stat sheet.
Following the game, Green had nothing but love and admiration for his former teammate.
READ MORE: Steph Curry's 5-Word Response to Klay Thompson After Mavericks-Warriors
"In all honesty, hit a shot on him, you're gonna say something to him," Draymond said about going against Klay Thompson in his postgame press conference. "He hit a shot on us, he said something else, did the little terrible shimmy... But that's the competitive nature. You don't win four championships together without that competitive fire. And he has that. We've known that forever. We have that, and he's known that forever... When you play against somebody you're close with, you wanna beat them even more. It just raises that level of competition. So, seeing him over there, you want to play great... I've played against a lot of friends; this is obviously different. Klay Thompson gets just as much credit [for] building this [dynasty] as Steph Curry and myself, if not more. He is right at the center of that."
Thompson had one of his best performances as a Maverick on Tuesday, scoring 22 points while making six three-pointers, but Dallas ultimately fell short. He feels confident they can fix their issues and beat them later in the season as they'll play three more times.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Klay Thompson Gets Honest About Playing Against Steph Curry
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter