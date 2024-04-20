Dallas Mavericks Icon Dirk Nowitzki Marvels at Luka Doncic's 'Unbelievable' Growth
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki played his 21st and final NBA season in 2018-19, marking Luka Doncic's rookie campaign. Doncic's progression since then has involved going from rookie to earning four All-NBA First-Team nods while being firmly positioned for a fifth.
“My last year was his first season,” Nowitzki said of Doncic via Mavs.com. “I mean, what a talent, what a player."
Nowitzki confessed that he never expected Doncic, who posted averages of 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds this season, to reach the incredible level of performance he currently exhibits. Watching the Slovenian superstar in action, Nowitzki is consistently astounded by his remarkable talent.
“I never thought he would be this good. It seems like he’s getting better year to year," Nowitzki said. "How is he doing it? You always think you’ve seen it all and this kid does something once a game and you’re like: what? What is he doing? The creativity and IQ and how he reads the game, and then has the skill to pull that off, that’s unbelievable.”
Reflecting on the growth and improved coordination between Kyrie Irving and Doncic, Nowitzki highlighted the strides the duo has made in their enhanced chemistry and tactical exchanges on the court have lifted their game and strengthened the team's overall performance.
“After last year, Kyrie and Luka, understanding each other better, playing off each other better, knowing when to be aggressive, when to defer,” Nowitzki said. “They have a better understanding of each other.”
As the first-round playoff series approaches, Dirk Nowitzki expressed both anticipation and a touch of caution regarding the Mavericks' chances against the Los Angeles Clippers. His official prediction was for Dallas to win in six games.
“I’m looking forward to the playoffs,” Nowitzki said. “We’re playing our best basketball at the right time. ... The Clippers are always tough against us. They have a lot of length on the perimeter. They have a lot of guys to throw at Luka, so it’ll be a fun series. We’ve never really had an answer for Kawhi.
“So it’ll be fun, but I do think Mavs in six.”
Doncic aims to guide the Mavericks beyond the Clippers in the opening round of the playoffs, starting this Sunday, April 21.