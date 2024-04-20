Dallas Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr. Ineligible for NBA All-Defensive Team for 'Crazy' Reason
Dallas — Derrick Jones Jr. has played an essential role for the Dallas Mavericks as a wing defender, often guarding the opposition's top perimeter offensive option. Jones is trusted to do the job, whether to contain a shifty guard like Stephen Curry or a long, dynamic wing like Kevin Durant.
"Means everything. Every player wants the coach's trust," Jones said. " From where I came from when I first got here to now having the trusted coaches on my teammates, it's a big deal for me."
Despite appearing in 76 games and averaging 23.5 minutes, Jones is ineligible to be voted for one of the NBA All-Defensive Teams. After the NBA instituted player participation rules for awards, the requirement is for a player to play 62 or more games while logging at least 20 minutes. Jones only played 48 games meeting this mark.
Jones was unaware that he was ineligible to be voted to be a member of an NBA All-Defensive Team until recently when Markieff Morris sent him a social media post stating the information.
"Nah, I had seen it a couple of days ago," Jones said. "My teammate, Markieff, he had sent a tweet to me, and I saw it. I was just like, 'It's crazy, but it is what it is.' I ain't really tripping on it."
One of Jones' goals for next season is to earn a spot on either of the NBA All-Defensive Teams. He's confident if he's not on the second team, it'll be because he is on the first team.
"I know next year I'm going to get it. If not second then first," Jones said.
Against the Los Angeles Clippers, Jones will be tasked with containing an offense led by four future Hall of Fame players, including Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.
"That's just what I like to do, period. Every game excites me, no matter who is out there, whoever is in front of me," Jones said. "I want to guard the best player. That's who I am and who I'm always going to be."
Leonard is known to elevate his game to tremendous levels in the postseason, and Jones will undoubtedly be tasked with trying to slow him down at some point. Jones has continued his preparation efforts by studying Leonard's tendencies and the other potential matchups he could face.
"Treat them like any other man. I just go out there and guard. I watch them. I look at people's tendencies," Jones said. I watch what they like to do and what they don't like to do and try to make them do what they don't like to do a lot. That's just what I try to do."