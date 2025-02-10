Luka Doncic gets injury news for Lakers before Jazz game
Dallas Mavericks fans could soon watch Luka Doncic make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Doncic, who was traded on Feb. 1 by the Mavs to the Lakers, has continued to nurse his calf strain that he suffered on Christmas while playing for Dallas.
Now, he could be making his long-awaited return for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.
Luka back in action?
According to ESPN insider Dave McMenamin, Doncic has been upgraded to "probable" on the Lakers injury report ahead of tonight's game against the Jazz.
In 22 games with the Mavs this season, Doncic averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
Now, he gets the opportunity to play next to the league's all-time leading scorer in LeBron James as he looks to lead the Lakers through playoff positioning in the final two months of the season.
Tipoff between the Jazz and Lakers is set for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
