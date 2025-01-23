Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson Among 12 Players Out for Mavericks-Thunder

The players out for tonight's matchup between Dallas and OKC could field a decent team.

Jan 15, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks will play their fourth and final matchup of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, with both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Both teams are also dealing with hefty injury reports, with 12 players total out for this matchup.

It's the same injury report for both teams as their previous games on Wednesday. Klay Thompson headlines Dallas' injuries, who is missing his second straight game with a left ankle sprain.

Luka Doncic remains out with the calf strain that he suffered on Christmas Day. He's expected to be re-evaluated this weekend before a further timeline is established, but they remain confident that he should be back before All-Star Break in mid-February.

Dereck Lively II is out after they found a small fracture in his foot on Wednesday. He's expected to be out 2-3 months, but will be re-evaluated in around a month, according to the team.

Naji Marshall (illness), Jaden Hardy (sprained right ankle), Dwight Powell (right hip strain), and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) are the other four Mavericks out.

Kyrie Irving is available after playing 38 minutes on Wednesday night and still managing the bulging disc in his back, so at least there's that silver lining. Jason Kidd said Maxi Kleber is on a minute restriction of about 15 minutes.

OKC is without their starting frontcourt of Chet Holmgren (right hip fracture) and Isaiah Hartenstein (left calf strain), as well as key reserve Isaiah Joe (illness). Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) and Ajay Mitchell (right great toe surgery) are also out.

