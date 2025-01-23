Previewing Thunder Lineup Ahead of Mavericks Season Series Finale
In the midst of a miserable stretch of games in which they are 3-10 in their last 13, the Dallas Mavericks now must travel to Oklahoma City to play against the top team in the NBA in the Thunder, who are tied for the best record overall at 36-7. Though they have the same record as the Cleveland Cavaliers, they are playing in a much tougher Western Conference, meaning their resume means even more with the same amount of wins.
The Mavericks are one of the most banged-up teams in the entire NBA and will be down Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II (2-3 months, foot fracture), with Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell, and Jaden Hardy all unlikely to play. This rash of injuries has halted what was otherwise a successful season, causing them to skid into a losing record over their last 15 games.
OKC's star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scoring a league-high 32.0 points per game, is coming off of a career-high of 54 against Utah, his first-ever 50-point outing. He's also putting up 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, meaning he is not only a versatile scorer, but a player that can affect the game in a myriad of ways. Despite all of the weapons on the OKC offense, Gilgeous-Alexander will have to be the primary focus for Dallas' defense.
Cason Wallace will play shooting guard, a defensive menace that can make plays in passing lanes as well as on the ball harassing opposing ball handlers. While he is only 6-foot-3, his intensity and motor on this end lends itself to playmaking in that he can create transition opportunities through live-ball turnovers. His prowess on this end of the floor makes him extremely valuable, even if he only averages 7.6 points per game.
Lu Dort will play the wing position, a player whose game has evolved over the last few seasons to the point where he is now a three-point threat. He is still a defensive specialist for the most part, but his catch-and-shoot prowess makes him a real threat on offense when left alone on the perimeter. His 41.5% on 5.6 attempts per game ranks amongst the best on the team, and increases his value greatly when looking at his impact as a whole.
At power forward will be another Thunder star in Jalen Williams, who is averaging 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on the season while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.8% from three. Though a bit undersized and typically slotted at the wing spot, Chet Holmgren's long-term absence has forced him into this role, one in which he has thrived so far for Oklahoma City. His diverse skillset makes him incredibly important to what the Thunder do in that they can win in many different ways.
With Isaiah Hartenstein injured, the other Jaylin Williams will start at center for the Thunder. While not a player that has impressive numbers, his 240-pound frame makes it difficult to move in the paint, and he can be a problem for drivers attempting to score at the rim. He is grabbing 4.6 rebounds in 15.7 minutes a night.
Off the bench will be Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, Dillon Jones, and Ousmane Dieng. The Thunder's lineup runs deep, and they have plenty of quality players to sub in when the starters are tired. A great indication of this lineup's depth is the fact that they are able to win using different kinds of styles. They can play uptempo or slow things down, and their excellent defense translates no matter what kind of game it ends up being.
As 13-point underdogs, the Mavericks are a long shot to leave Oklahoma City with a victory, especially considering the way the two teams have been trending. If Dallas is going to pull off a massive upset, it will require elite defense and hot three-point shooting. Otherwise, it will probably be yet another loss in a streak of losses.
