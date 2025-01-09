Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Among Key Players Out for Mavericks-Trail Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Thursday night as the Blazers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. This is the fourth and final matchup between these teams, all coming since the start of December. In the last matchup between the two, Kyrie Irving carried the Mavericks with 46 points in a Luka Doncic-less affair, but Portland still came away with a win.
Neither Luka Doncic nor Kyrie Irving will be available this time around, as Irving is out with a bulging disc in his back, and Doncic is still recovering from a calf strain on Christmas Day.
Dante Exum remains out following right wrist surgery in the preseason. It's getting to be around the three-month timeframe that was initially reported when he was hurt, but no update has been provided recently. Kessler Edwards and Jazian Gortman are out with G-League designations, too.
In what has to be considered good news, though, Daniel Gafford is listed as questionable with a left sprained ankle. He went down on Monday against the Grizzlies and was out against the Lakers on Tuesday. Jason Kidd expected Gafford to be out for a while, but he's already been upgraded.
Since they played on Wednesday night, Portland hasn't submitted their injury report as of Thursday morning. They were without Donovan Clingan (rest), Jerami Grant (face contusion), and Matisse Thybulle (ankle sprain) on Wednesday.
