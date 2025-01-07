Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Anthony Davis On Mavs-Lakers Injury Report
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Lakers come to town. Dallas is dealing with a few big injuries that have cost them in their five-game losing streak, but a bounce-back win against the Lakers could be just what the doctor ordered.
Luka Doncic is dealing with a calf strain that he suffered on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves and is out until at least January 25th before he'll be re-evaluated, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him out longer than that.
Kyrie Irving is out for 1-2 weeks with a bulging disc in his back, which was announced before Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James joked after the Lakers-Rockets game on Sunday that he expected Irving and others to be ready to go, but that wouldn't be the case.
Daniel Gafford suffered a sprained ankle during Monday's game against the Grizzlies and is out for this matchup. He's expected to miss some time. Dante Exum is still recovering first wrist surgery in the preseason.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are each listed as "probable" for this game, as James is dealing with left foot injury management and Davis has left plantar fascitis. They both played, and played well, on Sunday against the Rockets.
Cam Reddish (lower back soreness) and Gabe Vincent (left oblique strain) are both questionable to play. Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain), Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery), and former Maverick Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) are all out.
