The Dallas Mavericks Have the Best Lineup in the NBA
The Dallas Mavericks have started the season 19-10, on pace for around a 54-win season, all while dealing with injuries, acclimating new acquisitions, and lineup shuffling. While their new preferred starting lineup of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II have only started six games together, they've emerged as the best five-man lineup in the NBA.
That starting lineup is 6-0, and while some of those wins have been over some bottom-feeding teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans, they've also picked up big wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. But that isn't all.
Of 37 five-man lineups across the league that have played at least 95 minutes together, Dallas' combination of Doncic-Irving-Thompson-Washington-Lively has the best net rating at +25.2 in 114 minutes. Only two other lineups in the NBA are +20 (Boston's starting five and Milwaukee's Damian Lillard-Gary Trent Jr.-A.J. Green-Bobby Portis-Brook Lopez).
That lineup has the second-highest offensive rating at 129.0 and the seventh-lowest defensive rating at 103.8. Combined with the highest offensive-rebounding rate as a lineup at 37.2%, it's easy to see why they've been so successful when on the court.
The scary thing is this lineup can continue to get better. Klay Thompson is just now figuring out how he fits in alongside Doncic and Irving, while Lively is only 20 years old and still improving. If he continues to unlock his potential, the sky is the limit for this team, including a potential championship.
P.J. Washington's offensive evolution has helped this lineup out. After a rough start shooting the ball, making just seven of his first 32 attempts from three (21.9%) in his first eight games, he's shot 29/59 (49.2%) from deep in the 15 games since. That spacing opens everything for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who are among the hardest players to guard one-on-one in the NBA.
