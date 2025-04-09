Mavericks crowd chants 'Fire Nico' early in Lakers' Luka Doncic's return
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday as Luka Doncic returned to the American Airlines Center for the first time since February's baffling trade. It's one of the most highly anticipated NBA games of the regular season, as the trade has remained the hottest topic for the last two months.
Mavericks fans made their displeasure about the trade known, protesting the deal outside of the AAC on the day of the trade, chanting "Fire Nico" around Dallas, requesting refunds on season tickets, and just completely not showing up to games anymore. And those "Fire Nico" chants were active early in this game.
The Mavericks planted shirts for every fan in attendance thanking Luka and also made the plan to announce him last in the starting lineups to allow for a longer crowd reaction. And the crowd roared seeing their former superstar back in Dallas.
Nico Harrison is in attendance for this game, having to watch the game from the tunnel surrounded by security as he has to hear the crowd repeat "Fire Nico."
Doncic admitted this would be an emotional night for him seeing all of his former teammates and being in front of a fanbase that loves him. He's used to fans talking smack with him, as evidenced by his (rescinded) technical foul against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance, as was Luka's father, Sasa.
