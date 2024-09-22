Luka Doncic Reveals Where He Would've Gone to College
As someone who dominated the European circuit from a young age, Luka Doncic never had a reason to consider coming stateside to play college basketball. It's becoming more common for young European players to play college basketball to get used to the American style, but Doncic won MVPs in Europe and established himself on the NBA radar.
In a recent sit down with Overtime, they asked Doncic, as well as other Jordan Brand athletes Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, and Paolo Banchero, where he would've gone to college.
"[I would've gone to] Arizona," Doncic said. "They say it's good there," as he cracked a smile. It seemed like Josh Green, his former teammate, was in his ear about how good Arizona was. Brandon Williams, who is on the Dallas Mavericks with a two-way contract, also went to Arizona.
Tatum sniffed out that Doncic would've wanted to be at Arizona. Banchero said his school, Duke, citing legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski's love of Doncic. Williamson could've seen him at USC, Texas A&M, or Florida (which would've been a terrible decision). Whoever was operating the camera suggested Gonzaga, who has been an international haven in college basketball, to Zion Williamson, but that idea was shot down.
Doncic made the right call by sticking overseas, playing basketball against grown men with professional development. Had he gone to college, he may have had a better chance of going first overall in the draft, but his development may not have been the same. He's dominated the NBA since he entered, making five First-Team All-NBAs and two conference finals appearances, including going all the way to the NBA Finals last season before losing to Tatum's Boston Celtics.
