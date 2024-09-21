First Look At Klay Thompson's Mavericks-Inspired Signature Shoe
Klay Thompson continues to put himself in the good graces of Dallas Mavericks fans. After participating in Dirk Nowitzki's charity tennis event, Thompson has now released his newest signature shoe, the ANTA KT X, in Mavericks colors.
Thompson has been signed with ANTA since 2017 after seeing Rajon Rondo play in their shoes. Since then, ANTA has picked up other NBA players such as Donte DiVincenzo, Gordon Hayward, and Kyrie Irving. Irving has even taken over as Chief Creative Officer of the brand and has signed his father to a signature line. Irving also helped recruit Thompson to the Mavericks, and it was likely their relationship through ANTA that helped.
The Mavericks signed Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors, where he'd spent the first thirteen seasons of his career. They were able to sign the future Hall of Famer to a three-year, $50 million deal, as he hopes he can still provide quality play to a team with championship aspirations. He plans to slot in next to Irving and Luka Doncic in the starting lineup.
Irving has recently been in China, where ANTA is based, for his A11even camp and has showcased all of the tricks in his bag. He brought a lot of publicity to ANTA in the playoffs with his "Chief Hela" colorway, honoring his Native American heritage. His mother was a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, and Irving was involved in a naming ceremony with the tribe in 2018.
