Mavericks' Luka Doncic Among Other NBA Stars For 'Groundbreaking' Jordan Brand China Tour
Luka Doncic and Jordan Brand just teased the newest "Motorsport" colorway of the Luka 3, which will be released in September alongside a playable 1969 Chevy Camaro in Forza Horizon 5. But that isn't the only Jordan Brand announcement made for Doncic this week.
Jordan Brand announced they will take an inaugural "China Family Tour" through Shanghai and Beijing with Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, and Paolo Banchero. Doncic, Tatum, and Williamson all have their own signature models with Jordan Brand while Banchero is still waiting on his.
According to the press release sent out by Jordan Brand, "This groundbreaking tour is more than just a series of events; it's a cultural experience aimed at connecting Jordan Brand's athletes with the youth of China... This tour represents a historic moment as these athletes bring the essence of Jordan Brand to China, emphasizing our dedication to growing the game and culture that Michael Jordan made global."
There is obviously some history between all of the athletes attending. Doncic and Tatum just competed against each other in the NBA Finals with Tatum's Celtics coming out on top. Tatum, Williamson, and Banchero are also all former Duke stars, though they were never there simultaneously.
With those four players as their primary faces, Jordan Brand soared as the strongest performer of Nike's divisions for the most recent fiscal year. All four players are young superstars who will make many All-Star games in the future. Doncic's international reach is also huge, with his models selling well in Europe.
The China Family Tour will start later this week and end on September 2nd.
