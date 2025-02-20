Kyrie Irving supports Luka Doncic after recent criticism from Mavericks front office
Luka Doncic has been the subject of a lot of bad press since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, most of it coming from the Dallas Mavericks. Since that trade, he's been called overweight, out-of-shape, a bad culture fit, a bad defender, and more. That has left the former Mavericks superstar a little shocked, as he never thought he'd leave Dallas, especially in this manner.
But Kyrie Irving is having none of that. Irving did a sit-down interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews during the All-Star Weekend in San Francisco and was asked what he thinks about everything that's come out from the front office since that trade.
"Part of our job is to deal with the public space, but there were real relationships that were built behind the scenes that will transcend just the basketball court," Irving said to Andrews. "Coaching and upper management, and I know that ... we not only had two years together, but we got to know each other as well. Hopefully, we can tailor back on some of the public criticism aspects of it and really just maintain the kindness and the compassion that we have for each other that's real every day, not just one moment or a soundbite that ends up being described as something that could be taken out of context. That's what I feel like is going on right now; people are highly emotional."
Irving has somehow been the biggest voice of reason during this situation, which seems wild given what the public perception of him was when he was traded to Dallas two years ago. But he's emerged as a leader in the locker room, on the court, and in the media. He has understood the emotions from every side and even said in this interview that he's just taking things one day at a time as he processes the emotions.
Doncic and Irving became very close in their two years together in Dallas, even calling each other "hermanos" (Spanish for "brothers"). To see this pairing split up is likely difficult for both sides to deal with.
