Mark Cuban airs frustrations on not being in charge of Mavericks operations
Mark Cuban continues to try and distance himself from the Dallas Mavericks after the team's decision to trade away Luka Doncic. He's been more vocal in recent weeks about his role with the team, which isn't what he expected when he first sold the team about 16 months ago.
He most recently went to the place everyone goes when they want to air frustrations: the Facebook comment sections. One Gavin Mallory posted on Facebook saying "[Mark] Cuban should be run out of Dallas." And Cuban came responding.
"I fully expected to run basketball [operations]," Cuban responded. "The NBA wouldn’t let me put it in the contract. They took it out. I thought [the Adelsons] would stick to their word because they didn’t know the first thing about running a team. Someone obviously changed their mind."
There are a few funny things about the comment, the first being that the Adelsons "didn't know the first thing about running a team." Well, duh. And yet, Cuban sold the team to them. The second is that he expected a billionaire family who made the majority of their wealth through casinos to be honest and stick to their word. Especially with that billionaire family being the Adelsons, who don't exactly have the greatest reputation.
The Adelsons decided to hand all of basketball operational control to Nico Harrison, who Cuban did hire as GM, but decisions still had to go through Cuban. And Harrison had it in his mind that he couldn't win with Luka Doncic or whatever bogus reason he wants to spew out this week. But the Quentin Grimes-Caleb Martin trade has nearly been as bad.
Cuban can be upset that he's not in charge of operations anymore, but I'm not sure what he expected when he couldn't get it in writing and sold the team to a controversial family. Really, Cuban can only be upset with himself.
