Mark Cuban explains how Donald Trump could make him run for President
Mark Cuban has previously stated that he doesn't have an interest in running to become the President of the United States. However, if Donald Trump attempted to run for a third term, that could get the Dallas Mavericks minority owner to change his mind.
'I'm not going to do it. I've said the only way I would do it is if Trump tried to run for a third term. Because then that's just changing everything, right? And that's a true threat,' Cuban said to Semafor.
"When I'm 95 and taking - or 105 and taking my last breaths, right? I don't want to say, 'Well, gee, I ran for president. Maybe won, maybe didn't,'" Cuban also said.
The United States Constitution only allowed for Presidents to serve two terms, so it's extremely unlikely that Trump tries his hand at a third term, but nothing is impossible. As long as everything stays how it has for nearly all of American history, Cuban will likely be staying out of any political officer.
Why Mark Cuban's Recent Actions Back Up His Disinterest in Presidency
Mark Cuban surprised many people when he sold a majority share of the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson and the Sands Corporation. Not long after, he left his long-standing post on the hit TV show Shark Tank.
It took some time for Cuban to explain his reasoning behind the moves, but it essentially boiled down to not wanting to place the pressure of running an NBA team on his kids. He has three children between the ages of 15 and 21, and if they didn't want to run a team, he wasn't going to force them into it, even if they're fans of the game.
Going away from Shark Tank also indicated that he wanted to spend more time with his family. Making a push for political office would be the direct opposite of all moves he's made recently, as it would thrust his family back in the spotlight while taking time away from them. Cuban also doesn't seem like someone who would love staying in the White House.
And given the state he left the Mavericks in, letting Patrick Dumont and Nico Harrison nearly wreck the franchise by trading away Luka Doncic, that wouldn't be a great sign. Cuban has stated that a trade like that wouldn't have happened if he were still running the team, but he did hire Nico Harrison and didn't get it in writing that he would still be in charge of roster decisions.
